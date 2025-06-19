Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 56,961 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 55,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.93.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

