Ecommerce Stocks To Consider – June 17th

Walmart, GameStop, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Post, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online through digital platforms. These stocks give investors exposure to trends in internet adoption, consumer convenience, and advances in logistics and payment technologies. Well-known examples include Amazon, Shopify and MercadoLibre, whose performance often reflects shifts in online shopping behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. Walmart has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $752.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,197,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,225,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.83 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,872,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,043. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

GWW traded down $28.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,043.41. The stock had a trading volume of 95,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $888.75 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,047.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1,049.81. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.21.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,262. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.74. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 399,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.37. Post has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

NYSE RRX traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.29. The stock had a trading volume of 167,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,063. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.14. Regal Rexnord has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $185.28.

