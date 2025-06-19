Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

