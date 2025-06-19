Enrique T. Salem Sells 700,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rubrik by 31.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

