Enrique T. Salem Sells 700,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $63,763,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $87.28 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on RBRK. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
