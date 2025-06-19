Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Entergy by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 268,964 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.26. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

