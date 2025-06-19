Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 393 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

