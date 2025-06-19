Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.6%

FBIN opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.38. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

