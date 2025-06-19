Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:MOH opened at $294.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $262.32 and a 1-year high of $365.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.21.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

