Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 217 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

AEP opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.93 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

