Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,205,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge Global by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 183,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Bunge Global by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,457,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,476,000 after buying an additional 490,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $114.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

