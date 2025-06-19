Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $270,989,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $160,087,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,828,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,025,000 after buying an additional 1,065,474 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,718,000 after buying an additional 894,849 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,331,000 after buying an additional 847,409 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TER. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

