Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in MongoDB by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.47.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $204.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.78 and a 52-week high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.08 and a beta of 1.39.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,281.77. The trade was a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,208 shares of company stock valued at $10,167,739 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

