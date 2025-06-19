Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 1,346 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

NYSE SW opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.00.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 140.98%.

Insider Transactions at Smurfit Westrock

In other Smurfit Westrock news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of Smurfit Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This trade represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

