Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $301.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.37. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $173.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

