FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

Shares of FDX opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

