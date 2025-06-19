Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $19,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,007,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,889 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,991,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,120 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 944.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,537,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.27.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.37. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $225.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

