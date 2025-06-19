Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FENI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.