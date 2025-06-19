Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Stake Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDVV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000.

FDVV stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

