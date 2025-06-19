Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.68. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.17. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.