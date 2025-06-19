Fifth Third Bancorp Has $203,000 Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. The trade was a 22.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.17 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is 78.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

