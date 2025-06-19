Fifth Third Bancorp Has $338,000 Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,983,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,973,000 after buying an additional 4,824,247 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This trade represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

