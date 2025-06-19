Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

