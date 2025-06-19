Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 785 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

Axis Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AXS opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.64. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

