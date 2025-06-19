First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 64185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.07.

First Pacific Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

