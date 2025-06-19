First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.83% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 319,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,317,000.

FMB opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

