First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,687,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,958,000 after acquiring an additional 353,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,040,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,897,000 after acquiring an additional 736,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,833,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,833,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,361,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,164 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.52 and a 12-month high of $73.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

