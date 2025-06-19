Fitness Stocks To Watch Today – June 17th

Get alerts:

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Celsius, Best Buy, Paychex, and Planet Fitness are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business focuses on exercise equipment, athletic apparel, health-club services or digital fitness platforms. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growing health-and-wellness market driven by rising consumer demand for active lifestyles. Their performance often reflects trends in discretionary spending, new product innovations and broader wellness initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.55. 30,675,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,565,738. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.28 and a 200-day moving average of $222.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.11 on Tuesday, reaching $235.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,593. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,645,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,047,135. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,025,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,088,022. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $69.35. 3,078,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,101. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Paychex (PAYX)

Paychex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,989. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Paychex has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, hitting $102.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,518. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Read More