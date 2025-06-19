Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flanigan’s Enterprises news, insider August Bucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,958. The trade was a 76.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Flanigan II bought 10,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.39 per share, with a total value of $277,766.60. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 980,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,885,500.70. This trade represents a 1.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

BDL opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

