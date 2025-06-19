FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY) Short Interest Down 35.0% in May

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.25% of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQDY opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.96. FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $32.51.

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund (IQDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected and weighted by dividend yield and other fundamentals. The index aims for higher market risk.

