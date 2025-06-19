Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT) Receives $303.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment PLC (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $303.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLUT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $272.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $175.59 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $729,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred F. Hurley, Jr. sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.94, for a total value of $64,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,180.92. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,770 shares of company stock worth $1,894,934 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 81,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,913,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd grew its position in Flutter Entertainment by 56.1% during the first quarter. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Flutter Entertainment by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

