FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Lifted by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.44%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

