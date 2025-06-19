FY2025 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Reduced by Analyst

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

ZBH opened at $90.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.13. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 236.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,568,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,039,000 after buying an additional 3,208,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,497,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,223,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,118,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,019,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 251.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,081,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

