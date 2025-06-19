Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.37% from the stock’s current price.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

