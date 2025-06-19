Gauzy (GAUZ) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gauzy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -50.13% -62.32% -21.33% Gauzy Competitors -154.13% -93.81% -8.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gauzy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 261 1573 2152 155 2.53

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gauzy currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.54%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its peers.

49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gauzy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $103.53 million -$53.18 million -2.24 Gauzy Competitors $3.67 billion $266.04 million 2.52

Gauzy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gauzy peers beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.