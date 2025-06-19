Gauzy (GAUZ) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gauzy to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Gauzy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gauzy
|-50.13%
|-62.32%
|-21.33%
|Gauzy Competitors
|-154.13%
|-93.81%
|-8.45%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gauzy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gauzy
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Gauzy Competitors
|261
|1573
|2152
|155
|2.53
Insider and Institutional Ownership
49.9% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Gauzy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gauzy
|$103.53 million
|-$53.18 million
|-2.24
|Gauzy Competitors
|$3.67 billion
|$266.04 million
|2.52
Gauzy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Gauzy peers beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Gauzy
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
