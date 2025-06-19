GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,891,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $7,775,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.