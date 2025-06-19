Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $4.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GETY. Benchmark cut their price target on Getty Images from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 124,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $264,202.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,262,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,449.76. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $62,766.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,072 shares in the company, valued at $589,512.64. The trade was a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,668 shares of company stock worth $480,536. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GETY stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.17). Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

