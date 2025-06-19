Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$24.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.05.

TSE GEI opened at C$23.94 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.63 and a 52 week high of C$26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse acquired 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Insiders bought a total of 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $436,982 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

