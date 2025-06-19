Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Financial Analyst Says

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.40% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.05.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.14. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.63 and a twelve month high of C$26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.26 per share, with a total value of C$333,900.00. Also, Senior Officer David Bruce Gosse bought 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$52,992.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,460 shares of company stock worth $436,982 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

