Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Raised to “Hold” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $517.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.89. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 69.74% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $71,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

