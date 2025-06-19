Glenn D. Fogel Sells 1,013 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,286.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5,149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,946.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,054,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,018,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

