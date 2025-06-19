Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives $23.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Groupon from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,446 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,838 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The coupon company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.51 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 83.07% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

