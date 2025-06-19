Head to Head Survey: Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON)

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Kartoon Studios’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -4.02% N/A -0.44% Kartoon Studios -114.48% -78.36% -38.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Kartoon Studios shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.52 -$128.50 million ($0.43) -13.44 Kartoon Studios $36.02 million 0.97 -$77.10 million ($0.48) -1.52

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Kartoon Studios”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Kartoon Studios has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kartoon Studios, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lionsgate Studios and Kartoon Studios, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 0 3 4 1 2.75 Kartoon Studios 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus price target of $8.86, suggesting a potential upside of 53.24%. Given Lionsgate Studios’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lionsgate Studios is more favorable than Kartoon Studios.

Summary

Lionsgate Studios beats Kartoon Studios on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios Inc., a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq’s Garage, a children’s animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children’s songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children’s television series based on the children’s books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions. It also operates a kartoon channel network and channel frederator network, as well as distributes subscription video on demand services for kids. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama, Bee & PuppyCat, and Castlevania. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, and online platforms. The company was formerly known as Genius Brands International, Inc. and changed its name to Kartoon Studios Inc. in June 2023. Kartoon Studios Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

