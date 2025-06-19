Head to Head Survey: TWFG (TWFG) vs. Its Rivals

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – MULTI LINE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TWFG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TWFG and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG 5.15% 9.60% 7.61% TWFG Competitors 10.27% 8.71% 2.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $203.76 million $2.74 million 3.24 TWFG Competitors $21.07 billion $1.63 billion 7.94

This table compares TWFG and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TWFG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. TWFG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TWFG and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 5 0 2.56 TWFG Competitors 304 2019 2831 108 2.52

TWFG presently has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies have a potential upside of 15.70%. Given TWFG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TWFG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

TWFG rivals beat TWFG on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

