Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 4.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.53. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 10,436,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after buying an additional 5,195,686 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after purchasing an additional 195,525 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,509,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,090,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,019,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 861,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

