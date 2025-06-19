Helen Miles Sells 3,233 Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Stock

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Helen Miles sold 3,233 shares of Severn Trent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,695 ($36.16), for a total value of £87,129.35 ($116,920.76).

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,696.51 ($36.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. Severn Trent PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2,323 ($31.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,807 ($37.67). The company has a market cap of £8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,700.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,567.19.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

