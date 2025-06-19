High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.8%

Insider Buying and Selling at High Liner Foods

HLF stock opened at C$18.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$386.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.52. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$12.25 and a one year high of C$19.07.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$3,140,190.00. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

