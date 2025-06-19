Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 65,110 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 65,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $3,855,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,118.10. This represents a 40.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $2,686,146.34.

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,272,488.52.

On Friday, May 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 47,534 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $2,768,855.50.

On Friday, May 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $7,482,616.80.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Andrew Dudum sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,819,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $1,022,338.40.

HIMS stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after buying an additional 4,145,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after buying an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $58,403,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,104,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

