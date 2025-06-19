Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $32.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.80. Home BancShares has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Home BancShares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home BancShares news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home BancShares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Home BancShares during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home BancShares by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 25.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home BancShares by 82.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 276,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in Home BancShares by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

