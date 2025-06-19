Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 242,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 32.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home BancShares news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of Home BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home BancShares Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.80. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

