Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $268.00 target price on Humana and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.76.

Humana Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $243.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.72. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

